Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Pregnant?

When previously asked his thoughts about having children, Leo's answer was a little ambiguous — but made it clear they were not a priority for him.

"Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this?" he told Rolling Stone in 2016. "If it happens, it happens. I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted.

But, yeah. I don't know... To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood," he said.