Here Are the Best TV Shows of 2020, According to IMDb (EXCLUSIVE)By Anna Quintana
Updated
While 2020 might be remembered as the time we had to ration toilet paper and Clorox wipes, there was no shortage of great television.
In fact, one day we will be able to look back and remember all the TV shows we were able to binge while in quarantine.
In an exclusive first look, IMDb ranked the Top 10 TV shows of the year, based on the series that consistently charted highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout 2020.
10. 'The Crown' (Netflix)
Season 4 of The Crown marked the debut of Princess Diana on the Netflix series about the royal family and took viewers behind the scenes of her very messy marriage with Prince Charles.
Plus, Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher definitely matched Olivia Coleman's Queen Elizabeth II.
9. 'The Witcher' (Netflix)
Fans of The Witcher (and Henry Cavill's Geralt) are probably still talking about that bathtub scene and eagerly counting down the days until Season 2 of the fantasy series drops on Netflix.
8. 'Westworld' (HBO)
With a cast featuring stars like Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Season 3 newcomer Vincent Cassel, it's no surprise that Westworld made the Top 10 in 2020 — and the only show on the list from HBO.
7. 'The Umbrella Academy' (Netflix)
The second season of The Umbrella Academy dropped this summer and picked up with the seven siblings post-Vanya's 2019 apocalypse, which caused them to travel in time to 1960s Dallas.
As they try to reunite, the siblings are also being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins. NBD.
6. 'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix)
Based on a novel, The Queen's Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young woman who is determined to conquer the male-dominated world of competitive chess.
The limited series has definitely inspired many viewers to play more chess in 2020.
5. 'The Mandalorian' (Disney+)
The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter who is hired to retrieve a child named Grogu but decides to run and reunite Grogu with his kind instead.
Oh, and baby Yoda is there too.
4. 'Ozark' (Netflix)
Despite making this list, Netflix decided to cancel the uber-popular Ozark — starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney — after its upcoming fourth season.
Make it make sense.
3. 'Dark' (Netflix)
The German thriller ended in 2020 after three seasons and followed four estranged families who attempted to unravel a time travel conspiracy.
Or, as it was explained, the show explores the "existential implications of time and its effect on human nature." We're sold.
2. 'Money Heist' (Netflix)
Money Heist will be back for a fifth and final season, which is currently in production, sometime in 2021.
So, will the Professor, Tokyo, and the rest of the group be able to escape the police or will they all get caught? The suspense is what likely got the Spanish series to the second spot on this list.
1. 'The Boys' (Amazon Prime)
According to IMDb, the best show of 2020 was The Boys, Amazon Prime Video's series about a group of superheroes who abuse their powers instead of using them for good and "the boys" who try to stop them. What could go wrong?
Did your favorite TV show make the list?