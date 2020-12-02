Understanding Vanya Better in Season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy'

Whereas Season 1 was about exposing the cracks in the Hargreeves family, Season 2 is about repair, healing, and mutual support. Vanya's story arc is a wild one, as she has a case of amnesia in the season, which both paralyzes her, and allows her to lead her life unencumbered by the guilt of having caused the end of the world or of neglecting her father and siblings.

Vanya's injury at the time of her arrival in Dallas came at the hands of Sissy Cooper (Marin Ireland), who was driving the car that hit her. The accident causes Vanya to lose more memories than even Reginald had intended, and she is taken in by Sissy's family who nurse her to health.

Sissy's family includes her misogynistic and controlling husband Carl (Stephen Bogaert), and the couple's mute son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly). But the friendship between the two women turns intimate throughout the season, becoming emotional and even sexual in nature behind husband Carl's back.

For showrunner Steve Blackman, adding to an LGBTQ+ storyline in a way that contributed to the depth of Vanya's character was a focal point.

"We really wanted to tell an interesting love story between Vanya and Sissy, and what it would be like to be gay or queer in 1963 and how much risk there was," he told Cinema Blend. "You could be put in jail and, you know, Sissy could have her child taken away. So these were really important stories for us."