Understanding Vanya Better in Season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy'By Pippa Raga
Updated
How many times are the Hargreeves siblings going to have to stop the end of the world? Season 2 sees the siblings scattered across time between 1960 and 1963 in Dallas, TX, trying once again to stop doomsday from occurring.
The Umbrella Academy, based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book of the same name, is more about a dysfunctional family than it is about superheroes — and Season 2 has fans curious about Elliot Page's character, Vanya (aka Number 7). Is Vanya gay in Season 2? Keep reading while we investigate!
Is Vanya gay in Season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy'?
Whereas Season 1 was about exposing the cracks in the Hargreeves family, Season 2 is about repair, healing, and mutual support. Vanya's story arc is a wild one, as she has a case of amnesia in the season, which both paralyzes her, and allows her to lead her life unencumbered by the guilt of having caused the end of the world or of neglecting her father and siblings.
Vanya's injury at the time of her arrival in Dallas came at the hands of Sissy Cooper (Marin Ireland), who was driving the car that hit her. The accident causes Vanya to lose more memories than even Reginald had intended, and she is taken in by Sissy's family who nurse her to health.
Sissy's family includes her misogynistic and controlling husband Carl (Stephen Bogaert), and the couple's mute son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly). But the friendship between the two women turns intimate throughout the season, becoming emotional and even sexual in nature behind husband Carl's back.
For showrunner Steve Blackman, adding to an LGBTQ+ storyline in a way that contributed to the depth of Vanya's character was a focal point.
"We really wanted to tell an interesting love story between Vanya and Sissy, and what it would be like to be gay or queer in 1963 and how much risk there was," he told Cinema Blend. "You could be put in jail and, you know, Sissy could have her child taken away. So these were really important stories for us."
Is Elliot Page gay?
Juno and Hard Candy star Elliot Page announced on Dec. 1 that he is trans and uses he/they pronouns. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he announced on Instagram.
While the announcement has led to a lot of speculation on Elliot's sexuality, it is not considered trans etiquette to discuss whether his label on his sexuality has changed. That is something Elliot will surely address in his own time.
Having said that, Elliot's wife, the dancer Emma Portner, has shared that she is "so proud" of Elliot's coming out in a statement on her personal Instagram account.
"Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Emma wrote in the caption where she shared Elliot's statement. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day."