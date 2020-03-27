'Ozark's Madison Thompson Reveals That Season 3 Is All About Family Ties (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 3 of the hit Netflix original Ozark is now available in its entirety on the streaming platform, and with the new season comes new characters.

Madison Thompson is a newcomer this season, but before making her debut on the show, she was a fan. She talked exclusively with Distractify about working as Janet McTeer's on-screen daughter, Erin Pierce, and how their mother-daughter relationship is just one thing that makes this season one to watch out for.