Source: Netflix

When Is 'Ozark' Season 3 Coming Out? The World Is Waiting

Byrd family fans, be ready: Ozark is officially returning to Netflix for a third season. Not surprisingly, the hit crime drama (emphasis on the drama) left us hanging in a major way in Season 2. It did the same when it debuted in 2017. Isn’t that what we love about it?

It’s been a long wait, and in the meantime, we managed to make peace with the fact that this day might never come. But here it is!

So when is 'Ozark' Season 3 coming out?

Netflix tweeted this announcement that Season 3 debuts on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The show was renewed way back in October 2018 following the conclusion of a successful Season 2. Star and director Jason Bateman (who plays main character Marty Byrde) immediately confirmed there would be a 10-episode third season.