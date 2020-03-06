Netflix's 'Unorthodox' Is Based on the True Story of Deborah Feldman

Netflix's latest take on a drama series is Unorthodox , which tells the story of Esther Shapiro ( Shira Haas ), a young Jewish woman who leaves her husband behind in Brooklyn for the chance to have more independence in Berlin, Germany. The trailer for the series dropped on March 6, and it shows Shira's deeply difficult decision to leave her family behind for the sake of her future.

The trailer itself is intense, but viewers will be interested to know that the show is based on a memoir of the same name, and Esther's story was adapted from someone real.

Is Unorthodox on Netflix based on a true story? Read on to find out the harrowing truth behind the new series, and to learn about Deborah Feldman's story.