saint-germain-after-falling-1583462982706.png
Source: netflix

Who Is Saint Germain? How the Non-Playable Character Went From the Game to Netflix

By

The fact that Count Saint Germain features so heavily in Season 3 of Castlevania on Netflix is very telling of the fact that the show's creator never played the games its based on. Which is likely why the show is so successful. Warren Ellis never playing the Castlevania series is why he's able to create plotlines and characters with such deep and rich backstories. He's going off his own mind, rather than trying to remember details of characters that were originally thought up in the '80s.

That ability is likely how we ended up with Saint Germain as a major character in Season 3 of the Netflix hit, as the character is nowhere near what fans remember him to be. So where did Saint Germain feature in the original games? And what's he up to on the show? Light spoilers ahead for fans who have not watched Season 3 of Castlevania.