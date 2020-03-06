Who Is Saint Germain? How the Non-Playable Character Went From the Game to Netflix

But the Infinite Corridor also serves as a pathway to several different worlds and Saint Germain wants to use that corridor to reach something that the audience isn't let in on yet. But in one dream sequence, we see him use the corridor to see different worlds. In one such world, we see him try to grasp a girl's hand before he wakes up and she disappears. It seems to signify that he lost someone who he is trying to use the Infinite Corridor to reach.