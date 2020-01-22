We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

'Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution' Gets a Shiny New Coat of Paint for Netflix

Pokémon fans around the world who grew up with the series during its first wave of global popularity are likely rejoicing right now, as there's a new CG animated film headed to Netflix that pays tribute to the franchise's early days. It's called Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, and it'll be making its official debut soon enough, so it's time to start flipping through the classic Pokémon TV and movie back catalog to get ready!

After it first debuted in Japan earlier in July 2019, Netflix is making sure Pokémon fans around the globe have a chance to experience the new adventure very soon. On Tuesday (January 21), the streaming platform showed off the first English trailer for the movie via a tweet on the official Netflix Twitter account. It's going to be an exciting year for Pokémon fans, that's for sure! Break out your trainer caps and favorite Poké Balls, because it's going to get wild. 