Fans Are Dying For The PlayStation 5 Reveal

Sony has finally confirmed two important things when it comes to gaming: the manufacturer's next console is indeed going to be called the PlayStation 5, and it's targeting a holiday 2020 release date. This is huge news for the gaming community, as it heralds the official beginning of the next generation of video game consoles.

In addition to the release date and name, Sony also let slip a few other details surrounding the system's impending release. Here's what we learned from the PS5 reveal. 