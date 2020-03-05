Everything You Should Know About Season 2 of 'Katy Keene'

The CW announced plans to renew Katy Keene for another season on Jan. 7, 2020, promising fans 13 more episodes detailing the rollercoaster-like life of budding fashion designer Katy and her group of equally ambitious and artistic friends.

Part comedy-drama, part musical fiction, the TV series revolves around four young adults trying to build a career in the creative industries. Season 1 zooms in on how Katy, Josie, and the like try to find their feet in New York. But what about Season 2?