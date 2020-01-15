We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CW

The CW Confirms Felicity Smoak Will Return for the Series Finale of 'Arrow'

Those who have been watching the final season of Arrow have more than likely noticed that one of the core (and our personal favorite) characters, Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), is absent from the show. Despite being one of the main characters, the actor decided to leave the series.

So, with only a few episodes remaining, could Felicity be making a surprise appearance?

Well, fans are certainly in luck! On Jan. 20, the CW released new photos from the show's finale, which revealed that Emily will be returning. The stills reveal that Felicity will come out of hiding to partake in Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) funeral. Felicity will also get the opportunity to meet her future daughter, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara). 

Overall, we're not ready to say goodbye to these beloved characters.