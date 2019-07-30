Meet Shantel VanSanten: The Actress Who Plays Becca Butcher in Amazon's 'The Boys'

[Warning: Spoilers ahead] The Season 1 finale of Amazon Prime Video’s newest series The Boys definitely left audiences on the edge of their seat with major cliffhangers. The comic-book-based series follows a group of people who set out to unmask the dirty secrets covered up by superheroes and the villainous company attached to their crimes, Vought.

The dark comedy finds protagonist Billy Butcher avenging his wife, who is presumed dead. Audiences later learn that she was assaulted by the “hero” Homelander and was forced to have his baby at a top-secret location.

Who is Becca Butcher from The Boys? In the finale, Homelander dumps Billy at the home where his wife is alive and raising a baby boy. What will he do now that he knows the truth? Season 2 has already been announced and we certainly can’t wait for more episodes of the Amazon series. So, who is the actress that plays Billy's wife Becca Butcher in The Boys? Here’s what you need to know about Shantel VanSanten.

Shantel is very outspoken about raising money for lung cancer research. If you follow Shantel on Instagram, you’ll see that she is very proactive when it comes to lung cancer research. The 34-year-old sadly lost her grandmother to the disease. In April, she posted a photo of individuals lobbying on Capitol Hill.

“I’m bummed I can’t be there to help educate and advocate but my spirit is there with them. It was so empowering being able to share our personal lung cancer experiences with congressmen/women and see change happening,” she captioned the pic. “To have our voices being heard and uniting as a force for change! Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer and it can happen to ANYONE!!

She continued, “We need to be effecting change on every level and changing policy for more research funds and patient support is vital. We need more survivors and less stories like my grandmother! So today I stand with all of you storming those offices I am so proud to be a part of the force!”

Who is Shantel VanSanten dating? The Amazon actress is currently in a relationship with Victor Webster. You may recognize him as Alyssa Milano’s love interest from the popular WB series Charmed. Shantel and Victor regularly share pics of one another on social media. “This man. This face. I mean... I choose you my love. Thanks for always standing beside me,” she captioned a past selfie snap of the pair. Basically, they’re totally couples goals.

You should follow Shantel on Instagram. The actress, who boasts almost 1 million followers on social media, has a page chock-full of beautiful travel pics, words of encouragement, and cool model-esque photos. Most recently, Shantel visited Antelope Canyon for her birthday.

“Today is the last day of this trip around the sun and I think of moments like these in this last year. Snapshots in my mind of sunsets and adventures I have only dreamed of. These are peppered into the majority of them being beautiful ordinary days,” she captioned a gorgeous photo.

