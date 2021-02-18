Before Her Current Relationship, Rosamund Pike Dated Her 'Pride & Prejudice' Co-Star

Years before she took on the role of villainous mastermind Amy Dunne in Gone Girl, Rosamund played the eldest Bennet sister, Jane, in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

Viewers may have noticed the chemistry between Jane and her love interest, Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods) on screen, and it wasn't contrived for the cameras. Rosamund actually dated Simon Woods in real life, and the two were together during filming.