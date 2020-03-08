Is Ben Affleck Single? This Is What We Know About His Love Life

Is Ben Affleck Single? This Is What We Know About His Love LifeBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Has Ben Affleck finally made his way back into the dating game? Recently, The Good Will Hunting actor posted a photo to Instagram that may imply he's taking some time to work on his love life again... despite his divorce with 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner in October 2018.
So, who is Ben Affleck dating at the moment? This is what we know about the Oscar winner's love life.
Who is Ben Affleck dating? He sparked interest with a photo caption on Instagram.
On Oct. 26, Ben posted a photo to Instagram, which displayed a poster for an organization called The Midnight Mission.
According to The Midnight Mission's website, it's a non-profit in Los Angeles that helps homeless people in Southern California get help with addiction.
And while the fact that Ben is promoting a cause that's near and dear to his heart, as someone who has dealt with addiction, his caption — well — stood out for other reasons.
Ben's Instagram caption read: "HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others."
He continued, "@raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate." Raya is a private dating app for celebrities, and according to Yahoo!, he has been dabbling in the swipe game for quite a while now. Juicy.
According to Page Six, Ben reactivated his Raya account and gave his profile a major glow-up. Apparently, he's updated his profile photos (hopefully not showing his back tattoo) and changed the song on his profile, which is now “Guava Jelly” by Bob Marley.
Since he is now active on the app once again, this confirmed he was officially back in the dating game. (Ladiesss?)
Ben is reportedly dating Ana de Armas
On March 5, Ben and actress Ana de Armas were spotted while out to eat in Havana, Cuba, where Ana is from. They were recognized by fans, who asked to take photos with the celebrities, People reported. Then on March 7, the pair was sighted "making out" at an airport before boarding their private jet.
“They are definitely dating,” a source told People.
In case you weren't aware, Ben and and Anna recently finished filming Deep Water. The actors were spotted off-set together while shooting the film, which is set to be released on Nov. 13 — lke that time they were sighted at a bar in January. "Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” one person tweeted at the time.
Ben's past might still be haunting him.
On Oct. 27, per TMZ, Ben was spotted at what is believed to be the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. While his reason for being there is unknown, he was reportedly spotted indulging in a night of heavy drinking in West Hollywood the night before.
Despite achieving months of sobriety — after Jen drove him to a rehab facility in Malibu last year — it seems as though Ben fell off the wagon.
Although neither Ben nor Ana have confirmed reports that they're a couple, the actors seem to at least be casually dating, according to the latest reports. And you know what? Good for him.
More from Distractify:
12 Weird Things Celebrities Did Right After a Break Up
People Are Sharing Why They Broke Up With the Partners They Thought They'd Marry
It Turns Out That Four Words Is All You Need To End A Relationship