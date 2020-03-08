We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
gettyimages-1176891238-1572277430298.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Is Ben Affleck Single? This Is What We Know About His Love Life

By

Has Ben Affleck finally made his way back into the dating game? Recently, The Good Will Hunting actor posted a photo to Instagram that may imply he's taking some time to work on his love life again... despite his divorce with 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner in October 2018. 

So, who is Ben Affleck dating at the moment? This is what we know about the Oscar winner's love life.

Who is Ben Affleck dating? He sparked interest with a photo caption on Instagram.

On Oct. 26, Ben posted a photo to Instagram, which displayed a poster for an organization called The Midnight Mission