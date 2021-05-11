Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dating History Is Pretty Extensive

During the early 2000s, arguably no couple was in the headlines as much as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck . Endearingly dubbed "Bennifer" by fans, they quickly became Hollywood's favorite A-list celebrity couple of the time. Virtually all of their most memorable moments together were watched closely by millions, and their love became a defining element of the time.

Now, 17 years after their split, J.Lo is single once again. With photos of her and Ben jetting off together emerging shortly after she and A-Rod announced their breakup, fans are going crazy speculating about whether Bennifer has finally reunited.

So, what is the timeline of Jennifer and Ben's relationship, and how does their past apply to their present? Here's a breakdown of all the known details.