A-Rod Has Allegedly Cheated on J-Lo More Than Once During Their Relationship

A-Rod Has Allegedly Cheated on J-Lo More Than Once During Their RelationshipBy Megan Uy
Feb. 4 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Not only is former MLB star Alex Rodriguez — aka A-Rod — known for his 22-year career in baseball, creating a booming investment firm, and being engaged to the Jennifer Lopez, but he's also been the center of many cheating allegations. Recently, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy has made public that she and the baseball legend had exchanged messages while he was in a very much committed relationship with J-Lo. Yikes.
It's still up in the air as to whether or not this is all true, but the thing is, this isn't the first time that Rodriguez has been called out for being unfaithful. He has quite a history of infidelity accusations, even before he and Lopez were an item. Let's take a look at some of the times A-Rod was under fire for disloyalty to his partner.
Did A-Rod cheat on J-Lo with Madison LeCroy?
Word spread when Southern Charm's Danni Baird appeared on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast and A-Rod and Madison's names were name-dropped together.
“Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard … [LeCroy] had told me they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said, “I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”
Keep in mind that during the show's reunion special with Andy Cohen, stars of the show Craig Conover and Austen Kroll (who is also her ex), brought up that she had been "sleeping with married men" who were "ex-MLB players." Apparently, they had mentioned the name of the former athlete, but had bleeped it out. Andy did note that this person was a "very famous, married ex-MLB player." Side note: A-Rod and J-Lo have not tied the knot.
Since the scandal broke out, Madison has opened up to Page Six about her side of the situation. "He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”
She also added that she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” She says their relationship was only virtual and involved phone calls. She also told Cohen during the reunion special that they had also direct messaged each other. An insider told The Post that A-Rod has denied knowing Madison and hooking up with her. Talk about confusing!
A Playboy model said A-Rod was sending her lewd messages before he proposed to J-Lo.
Zoe Gregory, a British Playboy model, told The Sun in 2019 that before Rodriguez had popped the big question to Lopez, he was sending her inappropriate text messages. “J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls," she said.
Then, ex-MLB player Jose Canseco accused A-Rod of having an affair with his ex-wife Jessie Canseco.
Shortly after Zoe spoke with the British publication about her alleged relationship with A-Rod and Rodriguez and Lopez's engagement, Jose tweeted: “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s--t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”
Jessie did break her silence on the situation on Twitter: "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer."
Jennifer Lopez expressed her feelings about the Zoe and Jessie A-Rod cheating allegations.
In an interview with Power 105.1’sThe Breakfast Club, the singer opened up about what was going through her head when this was all happening. "It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is," she continued, "I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is.”
Cynthia Scurtis, A-Rod's ex-wife, says he had an affair with Madonna while they were married.
Madonna is known to be one of A-Rod's exes, but apparently, the start of their love story was part of the cause of his marriage ending. His ex-wife Cynthia had filed for divorce in 2008 because he had "emotionally abandoned" her and his children and was romantically involved with other people on the side. Her lawyer told People then that Rodriguez had an "affair at heart" with Madonna.