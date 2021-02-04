A-Rod Has Allegedly Cheated on J-Lo More Than Once During Their Relationship

Not only is former MLB star Alex Rodriguez — aka A-Rod — known for his 22-year career in baseball, creating a booming investment firm, and being engaged to the Jennifer Lopez , but he's also been the center of many cheating allegations. Recently, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy has made public that she and the baseball legend had exchanged messages while he was in a very much committed relationship with J-Lo. Yikes.

It's still up in the air as to whether or not this is all true, but the thing is, this isn't the first time that Rodriguez has been called out for being unfaithful. He has quite a history of infidelity accusations, even before he and Lopez were an item. Let's take a look at some of the times A-Rod was under fire for disloyalty to his partner.

Did A-Rod cheat on J-Lo with Madison LeCroy?

Word spread when Southern Charm's Danni Baird appeared on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast and A-Rod and Madison's names were name-dropped together. “Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard … [LeCroy] had told me they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said, “I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

Keep in mind that during the show's reunion special with Andy Cohen, stars of the show Craig Conover and Austen Kroll (who is also her ex), brought up that she had been "sleeping with married men" who were "ex-MLB players." Apparently, they had mentioned the name of the former athlete, but had bleeped it out. Andy did note that this person was a "very famous, married ex-MLB player." Side note: A-Rod and J-Lo have not tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the scandal broke out, Madison has opened up to Page Six about her side of the situation. "He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.” She also added that she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” She says their relationship was only virtual and involved phone calls. She also told Cohen during the reunion special that they had also direct messaged each other. An insider told The Post that A-Rod has denied knowing Madison and hooking up with her. Talk about confusing!

Source: Instagram/Getty Images