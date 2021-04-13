Kacey Musgraves Cuddled up to Her New Boo on Her Instagram Story

Kacey's dating life has left many fans speculating for some time, but that was all put to rest when the singer shared some cute photos of her and her new boo, Dr. Gerald Onuhoa, to her Instagram story on April 12, 2021.

Although captionless, the photos showcase the couple enjoying what appears to be a beautiful day outside, cozied up next to one another. Despite not leaving a message, Kacey did actually tag Gerald, a practitioner out of Nashville, in the photo. With that, it's clear that Kacey is no longer trying to keep her romance under wraps, allowing fans a peek at her new mans' life.

This isn't the first time that Kacey and Gerald have been spotted together, but it provides the biggest indicator that things are getting serious between them. Earlier this month, the country phenom shared a nighttime selfie of the pair, her first post about them being together.

Aside from that, paparazzi have also spotted the duo out and about in Los Angeles, including on a bike ride down the Venice boardwalk joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya.