Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Met as Kids and Fell in Love Soon After

Even though the couple was been together for so long, it reportedly took them years of being together to get married. According to The Independent, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth met as kids back in 1934 at 13 years old and 8 years old respectively.

They were guests at Princess Marina's wedding to Prince George, The Duke of Kent. They met again in 1939 at Dartmouth Royal Naval College, and it looks like that's where their romance began.