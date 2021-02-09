Is Dixie D'Amelio Planning to Tie the Knot With Noah Beck?

Although 2020 was somewhat of a drag for most of us, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has had an undeniably fantastic year. She landed a main role in the YouTube web series Attaway General, she basically garnered 25 million TikTok followers overnight, and she released an original pop song, titled "Be Happy," which has gained tremendous popularity.

In addition to her long list of impressive career achievements, the 19-year-old social media star has also had an extremely successful year romantically. Stay tuned for everything we know about Dixie D'Amelio's boyfriend in 2021 .

Who is Dixie dating right now? She's in love with Noah Beck.

Back in August of 2020, rumors ran wild when Dixie was caught having dinner with fellow influencer Noah Beck. At the time, the two denied anything romantic between them, but the rumor mill went haywire when Noah played Dixie's love interest in her music video for "Be Happy." A month later, Noah confirmed to AwesomenessTV that he and Dixie were officially a thing.

For his part, Noah refers to Dixie as his "best friend" and has even said, despite only having been together for five months, that he could see himself marrying her. In an interview with ET, he said, "I could definitely see myself marrying Dixie. And like, that's the goal, right? ... I think she's my forever person."

Article continues below advertisement

Before she deleted her account, Dixie also confirmed on Twitter that she could see herself with Noah forever. When a fan tweeted, “I have this feeling that u guys will get married someday,” Dixie replied, “me too.”