Sad News: The Sway House Members Have Parted Ways

Bryce posted a video on his YouTube channel in late January where he, his girlfriend Addison Rae, Noah Beck, and Blake played "Spill or Fill Your Guts." They were each asked difficult questions and they had a choice to answer it or eat something gross chosen by the person asking the question. Noah asked Bryce: "Do you think a 43-year-old man by the name of Dave Portnoy separated Sway?" A loaded and very chilling inquiry!

Instead of avoiding it and eating old fish (yuck), Bryce proceeded to answer Noah where he said: "I would say he definitely changed the vibes for sure."

He didn't exactly say that Sway was over, but only that the "vibes" were different. So, maybe, there's hope for the group to be reunited again... like the old days? Here's to wishing!