Before Dixie Met Noah, She Was With Sway House Alum Griffin Johnson

Back in the early spring of 2020, Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson teased a potential romance to their respective fanbases.

There's never a shortage of TikTok couples who enchant their followers with collaborations, romantic videos, and teases. When one of these pairs break up, there's an inevitable trail left on social media that tells a dramatic tale of what exactly went wrong.

Keep reading for the refresher on their break up.

Despite making videos together, things soured for the two amid infidelity accusations against Griffin. Though the two are now on separate paths (Dixie is dating Noah Beck, while Griffin is focused on YouTube shows and gaming), some fans will always be invested in what could have been.

The relationship was star-crossed by TikTok standards since Dixie was still in Hype House at the time, while Griffin was a member of the now-defunct Sway House .

Why did Griffin and Dixie break up?

All in all, Griffin and Dixie dated for less than five months before they parted ways. Though the romance would be a blip on regular people's radars, their rising fame levels have kept many invested. In late July of 2020, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dixie unfollowed her beau on both Instagram and TikTok. While this could have been chalked up to a glitch (albeit, a strange one), the Connecticut native soon began liking tweets about Griffin.

Friends that educate you on things you don’t know about >>>>>> — Mazi ♕ (@AjeboMarlian) July 29, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

One read, "Friends that educate you on things you don't know about." Griffin also hinted at a split by changing his Twitter header photo. Prior to the switch, the photo was one of him and Dixie. A TikTok user also posted a video exposing Griffin (he sent her flirty messages while he was dating Dixie, and this was after all the cheating allegations, which we'll get to in a second).

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

And then there were the infidelity accusations. After all, Griffin was accused of cheating on Dixie back in early July of 2020 when the whole Chase Hudson drama went down. It was exposed that Chase cheated on Charli (Dixie's sister). Chase posted a statement on Twitter (which has since been deleted), which consisted of him accusing pretty much all the other well-known TikTokers of cheating on each other.

This included Griffin's alleged infidelity. Chase claimed that Griffin cheated on Dixie with Taylor Holder's ex Kaylyn, and Bryce Hall's ex, Elle. The tweet wasn't up for long, but it wreaked havoc on many content creators.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

"I'm not going to let these hypocrites ruin my life without their lives being on the internet too," Chase wrote. Charli fired back by responding with, "Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility, Chase. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?"

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin later did confirm that he Snapchatted other girls (like Chase alleged) but that these interactions took place before he was officially with Dixie. After weeks of speculation, Griffin and Dixie confirmed where things stood between them.

Source: Instagram Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio