Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Getty Images TikTok's Alix Earle Is Allegedly Dating This Football Player — When Did They Start Dating? Is Alix Earle currently dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Braxton Barrios? A look at the TikToker's relationship status and history. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 17 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Boasting over five million followers on TikTok, University of Miami student and New Jersey native Alix Earle is one of the most popular creators on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

She’s known for GRWM (aka Get Ready With Me) videos where she’s seen doing her makeup and picking out an outfit for a special event. Alix also shares other lifestyle-adjacent videos where she shows fans some of her skin and hair rituals, as well as a peek inside her life at school. Given the 22-year-old's popularity, many folks have been wondering: Is she single? Apparently, there is some talk that she may be dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Barrios.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Alix Earle dating? There is speculation that she is hooking up with Braxton Barrios.

New rumors claim that Alix and Braxton are a thing. This pairing is particularly juicy given that Braxton just got out of a relationship with Sophia Culpo (aka the younger sister of model Olivia Culpo). And given the close timing of Braxton and Sophia's breakup and the rumors surrounding Braxton and Alix, some fans are speculating that Braxton ended things with Sophia in order to pursue a relationship with Alix.

A tip sent to the celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, claims that there may have been some overlap in between these two events.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @deuxmoi

"Can confirm Braxton broke up with Sophia after meeting Alix Earle and they are now hooking up," read one tip. The insider further shared that they allegedly crossed paths at a horse race or at a mutual's birthday party. However, another tip rejects that narrative, claiming that Alix just happened to come into the picture post-Braxton and Sophia's breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @deuxmoi

Alix Earle also dated ex Yankee player Tyler Wade — then dragged him on TikTok for never posting a photo with her.

Alix has also previously been linked to former MLB player Tyler in September 2022. As for how long their relationship lasted, it appears to have been short-lived. In December 2022, she shared in a TikTok Live that they had broken up some time ago. The exact date is unknown. "We haven't been together for a hot minute," she revealed during the live video, per Life&Style. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago."

Article continues below advertisement