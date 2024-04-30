Home > Viral News > Influencers > Addison Rae Addison Rae Is No Longer at the Center of TikTok Trends the Way She Once Was Addison Rae is no longer one of the most popular TikTokers in the world, but she's doing just fine. By Joseph Allen Apr. 30 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During the earliest incarnation of TikTok's virality, there were a number of hyper prominent influencers who became some of the most followed people on the platform. Addison Rae was one of those lucky few, and she was best known for her various videos that focused primarily on dance trends.

While Addison's personal and dating life became the subject of much online speculation in 2021 and 2022, in more recent years, she seems to have faded at least somewhat from the spotlight. Now, many want to better understand exactly what happened to her.

What happened to Addison Rae?

While nothing all that dramatic happened to Addison, she has become less prominent in recent years, and she seems to have pivoted at least partially away from TikTok and into acting. She appeared in Eric Roth's Thanksgiving in 2023, and she's slated to co-star with Ryan Reynolds in a movie called Animal Friends that is set to hit theaters in 2024.

Although Addison undoubtedly has TikTok to thank for her burgeoning acting career, the platform has moved away from the version of its algorithm that seemed to recommend the same people to virtually every user. Instead, the platform seems to be much more focused on catering to the tastes of each users, which has meant that while there are still plenty of prominent TikTok accounts, Addison's almost universal name ID is much rarer.

Addison Rae still has plenty of TikTok followers.

While she has definitely lost some followers since the peak of her prominence, Addison still has more than 88 million followers on the platform. She continues to post there, although with less frequency than she did during her peak TikTok years. It's clear that she doesn't feel the need to post there incessantly, and instead uses the platform to offer updates on her life.

While dancing videos are what became her claim to fame, Addison's content is now much more focused on her own life, a subject that plenty of people still find fascinating. And, while she's no longer as famous as she once was, it seems like she still earns some money through partnerships with various brands.

Where is Addison Rae now?

Addison appears to still be based out of Los Angeles, and she seems to be traveling and living her life in the way that you might expect any influencer to do. While she may not have as many fans as she once did, she seems to be doing just fine.