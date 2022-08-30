Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's Budding Relationship Is One for the Ages!
Rapper Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling — mother of Addison Rae — made headlines last night after attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards together. Their black carpet debut has everyone questioning what their relationship status is, and it turns out these two are more than social media pals.
The “Betty (Get Money)” singer – whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, 26, and TikTok star, 42, attended the awards show nearly two months after her husband, Monty Lopez, 46, was accused of having an affair.
How Did Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling’s relationship start?
Back in July, the unlikely duo first hit it off via flirtatious back-and-forth on TikTok. The rapper seemingly expressed his interest in the mother-of-three by sharing snippets from her social media accounts — drawing attention to every time she describes herself as a “single mom” as he smiles and nods.
It’s no secret Yung Gravy was team Sheri when it was revealed that Monty, who she married in 2017, had been unfaithful to his wife and family.
"I just feel bad," he shared on the Zach Sang Show earlier this month. "I feel bad for his daughter. I feel bad for his ex-wife Sheri."
So, what’s the Status of Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling’s relationship?
The “Oops!” singer discussed meting Sheri online before their first date last night at the VMAs.
"I'm from the furthest north it gets, she's from the furthest south it gets," he gushed. "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match."
What does Sheri's family think of her relationship with Yung Gravy?
While Addison has yet to publicly comment on how she feels about this peculiar pairing, Monty broke his silence via an Instagram story to share his opinions.
"Unbothered!" he wrote along a shirtless bathroom photos. "Thank you @yungravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child."
What is the age difference between Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling?
Yung Gravy is 26 years old and Sheri is 42 years old, leaving a 16-year age gap in their relationship.
Monty, on the other hand, is 46 – only four years older than his ex.