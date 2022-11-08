Olivia Culpo Is “Really Excited” for Future With Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo’s relationship history includes many familiar faces, as fans might see on the new TLC and Discovery Plus show The Culpo Sisters.
According to Discovery Plus, the new reality show — which premieres on Monday, Nov. 7 — follows Olivia and sisters Aurora and Sophia as they “use small-town charm and playful antics to stand out in the ultra-competitive world of content creation while also navigating love, heartbreak, and fierce sibling rivalry.”
The show promises to dive into the sisters' romantic lives, so in honor of the premiere, we're taking a look back at the dating and relationship history of Olivia Culpo.
Olivia Culpo’s relationship history includes Nick Jonas.
Olivia Culpo dated pop star Nick Jonas between 2013 — when they were spotted kissing at the U.S. Open in New York City — and 2015, when they split.
“She’s an amazing person,” Nick told Extra after the breakup. “We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months and I wish the best to her for the future, but it’s tough.”
Olivia was linked to football player Tim Tebow in 2015.
After her split from Nick, Olivia dated Tim Tebow for a few months in 2015 after meeting at church, as a source told Us Weekly.
However, the source added that Olivia didn’t reciprocate the former University of Florida football player’s feelings. “He was very into her,” the source said. “But she just got out of a long-term relationship and was not interested.”
Olivia had a years-long relationship with football player Danny Amendola.
Between 2016 and 2019, Olivia was in a relationship with NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola, per People. But, as the magazine also reported, Danny dissed her in an Instagram rant months after their breakup.
“I believe there should be a boundary [between] private life and social media,” wrote the football player, who played for the St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots, among other teams. “Olivia believes in [a] fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship.”
Danny also passed on some of the blame for the downfall of their relationship: “A lot of time, it was my fault [because], let’s be honest, I can be an idiot," he said. "But! Yup! She’s f—ked up too!”
Now she’s dating Christian McCaffrey.
There’s another NFL star in Olivia’s life these days: Since 2019, she’s been in a relationship with Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. And in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Olivia hinted at taking the next steps with her athlete beau.
“[We’re] taking it day by day,” she said about the prospect of marriage or kids. “It’s really exciting, you know? There’s so much to be grateful for, and I don’t wanna give too much away because we do get into this a lot in the show, but … I know that everything’s gonna work out exactly how it’s supposed to. I’m really excited for that.”
The beauty queen also said that she and Christian are navigating their careers together.
“We’re both really understanding about [our] schedules and the way that things have to work for the time being, and that definitely helps,” she said. “I think when you’re on the same page with that, you really can make it work.”