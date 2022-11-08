Olivia Culpo Is “Really Excited” for Future With Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo’s relationship history includes many familiar faces, as fans might see on the new TLC and Discovery Plus show The Culpo Sisters.

According to Discovery Plus, the new reality show — which premieres on Monday, Nov. 7 — follows Olivia and sisters Aurora and Sophia as they “use small-town charm and playful antics to stand out in the ultra-competitive world of content creation while also navigating love, heartbreak, and fierce sibling rivalry.”