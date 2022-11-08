Who Is Sophia Culpo From 'The Culpo Sisters' Dating and How Old Is the Model?
A career as a social media influencer and model in the U.S. has taken Sophia Culpo far. These days, she uses her platform with millions of followers to share tips and tricks in regard to health, nutrition, and fitness. With more than 204,000 followers on Instagram right now, Sophia has tons of people curious about what she's got going on and what she has to say.
Sophia and her sisters, Olivia and Aurora Culpo, are now starring on a reality TV show called The Culpo Sisters on TLC. The show will give fans a deeper insight into what their personal and professional lives are really like behind closed doors.
Is Sophia dating anyone right now? How old is the model? Keep reading for all the details.
Is Sophia Culpo dating anyone?
We have bad news for anyone who is interested in Sophia on a romantic level right now. She is taken and accounted for! Sophia has been dating a man named Braxton Berrios since 2021 when they made their relationship Instagram official. Valentine’s Day is the day the world found out they were officially a “thing."
The couple lives together in New Jersey, living their best lives in the big city. According to Sportskeeda, before they decided to become exclusive, they ran into each other many times through mutual friends and at shared events. Currently, Braxton plays in the NFL as a wide receiver for the New York Jets.
Prior to joining the NFL, Braxton played college football in Miami. Before that, he was the quarterback at his high school. He was initially drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018 before joining the Jets. Braxton is doing incredibly well for himself as a football star with a $12 million contract lined up at the moment. Sophia regularly goes to his games to cheer him on.
It’s obvious that the two have a lot of respect for each other as they support each other with their dreams, goals, and aspirations. Sophia opened up about Braxton to E! News, saying, “He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him…”
Sophia also said, “We love to cook with each other at the end of the night. I studied nutrition so I like to try and maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle and we love to cook together and go on walks together…”
Whether they’re focused on his love for football or her love for nutrition, they seem to be on the same page about things.
What is Sophia Culpo's age?
According to All Famous Birthdays, Sophia was born on Nov. 15, 1996. As of the publication of this article, she’s 25 years old and turning 26 very soon. Since Sophia was born in mid-November, her zodiac sign happens to be Scorpio. The Scorpio sign is one of the more passionate and emotional groups of the zodiac chart.
