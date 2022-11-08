Could the Culpo Sisters Be the Next Kardashians? Here's a Look at Their Net Worths

If the premise sounds familiar, it might be because networks have experimented with family-based reality shows starring one famous member. Since the Kardashian-Jenner empire began with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, other shows utilized the same format.

Although The Culpo Sisters could follow in the Kardashians’ footsteps, they all have achieved success already. Scroll below to look at the Culpo sisters’ net worth and how the new reality stars earn money.