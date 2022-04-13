KUWTK teased Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq’s flirtation in its first few seasons and the longtime friends took their relationship a step further in Season 5. The pair began spending more time together on the show, which frustrated Rob's big sister and Malika's BFF, Khloe.

Unfortunately, the romance didn’t last long after Rosa Acosta informed Rob she was pregnant with his baby. Although she had a miscarriage, Rob and Malika decided to stay friends.