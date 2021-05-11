One of Soulja Boy's Exes Is Suing Him, Claiming Abuse

Soulja Boy's dating life also continues to remain busy, and the rapper has a long list of ex-girlfriends over the years.

Rapper Soulja Boy has been busy with more than just music lately. While he recently released a new album, he's also been busy designing his own gaming console. He had a brief stint on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood before being removed in 2016, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to build his platform.

The rapper has also been engaged twice: once to Rosa Acosta for three months in 2009, and then to his long-term on-again, off-again girlfriend, Nia Riley , in 2019.

Soulja Boy is currently presumably single, though he has a long list of exes, many of whom overlap as several of these relationships were on-again, off-again. Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood saw some of these romances play out on screen, though there were more that he seemed to keep off camera.

An unnamed ex-girlfriend is suing Soulja Boy.

An ex-girlfriend who only identifies herself as "Jane Doe" in court papers has allegedly sued the rapper, claiming that he violently abused her during their relationship, causing her to have a miscarriage, according to Radar Online. In the court documents, Jane Doe claims to have lived with the rapper sometime between 2015 and 2016 and alleges that during that time, he both physically and sexually abused her.

Article continues below advertisement

The documents claim he once pointed a gun at her and threatened to take her life while he was angry, and he would resort to violence if she didn't want to have sex. During one argument, Jane Doe claims he "began to punch" her "in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet." "His punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body in to protect her stomach and used her hands to cover her head," the documents reportedly read. At the time, she was pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

"Soon thereafter, Plaintiff suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term. Due to the miscarriage, Plaintiff also had to undergo a dilation and curettage procedure to remove her uterine lining after the miscarriage," the documents continue.

Article continues below advertisement

These claims line up to those made by Soulja Boy's ex-fiancée Nia. During an interview on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast, Nia said that the rapper once held a gun to her head and kicked her while she was pregnant, causing her to miscarry. It's unclear if Nia is the one who filed the lawsuit.