Here's How Real 'Love & Hip Hop' Really Is

While Joseline expected to be herself in the reality series, she said she does far more acting than she ever intended . According to In Touch Weekly, she told lawyers during the deposition that it's "heavily scripted" in order to make for entertaining and predictable outcomes, which requires stars to act differently than they would normally.

"Well, with reality TV, it's mostly — you know, it's called 'reality,' but it's a lot of acting in the reality world," Joseline said during her deposition , according to TMZ. "I say that because a lot of the girls that are on the show, they act, and so there's a lot of acting in a reality TV show, whether it's Love & Hip Hop or another show," she continued.

"The reality show showcases, you know, a lot of who we are not. And I say that because, it's just, like, you never know what happens in reality TV. They'll showcase your music, they'll showcase certain things, but that's not who Joseline Hernandez is," she said.

That being said, though, LAHH is entertaining as heck and we're obviously still gonna watch, regardless of the dialogue's authenticity.