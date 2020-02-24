Here's Your First Look at the Season 9 Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

Rasheeda was introduced on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta back in Season 1 as an underground rapper trying to break into the mainstream hip-hop scene. Her love story has mostly revolved around drama with her husband and manager Kirk Frost. In one of the show's most controversial moments, Kirk told Rasheeda to get an abortion after he found out she was pregnant... and then proceeded to cheat on her—on camera—with not one, but two women.

While Rasheeda and Kirk reconciled in Season 3, their relationship was thrown into turmoil once again in Season 6, when she learned that Kirk fathered a baby with Jasmine Washington. The two separated for a short time, then got back together following the sudden death of Kirk's mother during Season 7.

Today, the couple is going strong and even opened Frost Bistro & Bar together in 2019, a new lounge and restaurant in Atlanta, that seems to be doing quite well.