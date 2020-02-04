'Love & Hip Hop Miami's Nikki Natural Is a Fan-Favorite Drama Queen

When she's not filming Love & Hip Hop Miami, Nikki flaunts her snatched waist in many outfits. Fans comment about Nikki's age, saying that she looked fresh out of high school. That's awkward considering that Trick Daddy is 45 years old. Her exact age can't be found anywhere but it's estimated that she's probably in her 30s as a mom to three children. In 2018, she celebrated her graduation from college. She took a break from her music to get her degree.