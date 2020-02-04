We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-03-at-71745-pm-1580786286251.png
Source: instagram

'Love & Hip Hop Miami's Nikki Natural Is a Fan-Favorite Drama Queen

By

There's a new face on Love & Hip Hop Miami and that's Nikki Natural, who was introduced as Trick Daddy's girlfriend and who also happens to appear to be much younger than him. He’s always bringing down some drama in every season, but this season, he seems to be fully boo'ed up and in love. 

Regardless of what’s up in their relationship, you have to admit she is a true baddie.