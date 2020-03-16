'LHHATL' Star Arkansas Mo May Be Alive and Well, but His Marriage Is Dead in the Water

He then implied that Karlie cheated, referring to an Instagram Live in which the mother of one made plans to meet up with a rapper in D.C. "Big facts!!!" he wrote below the quote. "Thanks for sending me that live feed… I’m officially SINGLE!!"

Despite their drama-filled breakup, Mo asked that followers not "slander" Karlie’s name. "Even though we are no longer together… I will always have love and respect for her… it’s very simple, we tried and we tried hard, it didn’t work! Wish her the best!!!"

Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.