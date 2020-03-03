We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Getty Images

Here's What Really Happened Between Karlie Redd and Maurice "Mo" Fayne

It feels like it was just yesterday when Karlie Redd was gushing about her new fiancé and showcasing her engagement ring, much to the surprise of several fans. After her breakup with Young Joc, Karlie moved on to Maurice "Mo" Fayne, who later surprised the reality star with a proposal in 2018. Fans believed that this was way too sudden. But to say that Karlie was ecstatic would be an understatement.

When she appeared on Young Joc's radio show, Karlie said: "With Mo, he's steady, he's reliable and he's the type of man you want to build a future with." She also mentioned on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) that she was ready to start a family, saying: "I want to get married and have my baby boy." 