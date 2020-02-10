'LHHMIA' Star PreMadonna "Couldn't Stand" Her Husband When She First Met Him

"We were two different people. I remember saying that I couldn’t stand his ass," she added. "Then one day I called him and we were just talking and I was asking him for advice about my guy friends and everything. We were just talking and talking and I don’t know where the switch came but we just clicked."

The Waist Gang Society founder explained that her friendship with Buck is the most important thing to her. "We’re friends more than we’re lovers actually," she shared. "Love is a deep emotional state and sometimes people in love can’t see the benefit for the greater good that their relationship needs. So we never stop being friends."