Source: Getty Images

'LHHMIA' Star PreMadonna "Couldn't Stand" Her Husband When She First Met Him

By

Over the past month, we’ve enjoyed watching new Love & Hip Hop Miami cast member PreMadonna, but we still don’t know much about the entrepreneur’s husband.

As it turns out, the reality star’s spouse lives in Atlanta full-time while his CEO wife travels back and forth between Georgia and Florida for business. Here’s what we’ve learned about the longtime couple.

Who is PreMadonna’s husband?

The 32-year-old tied the knot with Buck Thomas in August 2016. It’s unclear what the Marriage Boot Camp alum does for a living, but there’s no denying that PreMadonna is madly in love with him. "This man really did everything he said he would do!!" the rapper gushed in a recent Instagram post