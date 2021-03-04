Nia Riley From 'Love & Hip Hop' Does Not Have a Child With Rapper Soulja Boy

If you’re an avid viewer of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood , then you know that the show serves up the drama on a silver platter. While this show is centered around musicians and entrepreneurs making waves in the Hollywood scene, the show highlights the best and worst of the cast’s romantic relationships. From confronting side chicks to throwing partners into the pool, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood holds nothing back.

That said, one of the most toxic relationships to be featured on the show is none other than Nia Riley and rapper Soulja Boy. While the two dated on-and-off for years, fans appreciated that the “Crank That” rapper always treated Nia’s daughter Kamryn like his own. However, it has led viewers to wonder who Nia’s baby daddy is and why he's MIA.

No matter which way you look at it, Nia is doing an amazing job raising Kamryn. And while Kamryn’s father is still a mystery to fans, all that matters is that she has the support and love she needs.

However, it’s easy for fans of the show to think that Kamryn’s biological dad would be upset. But the identity of the man is unknown. According to Starcasm , rumors persisted that Nia was involved with NBA player Al Horford all through 2011. However, the timing doesn’t match up that Al and Nia were an item and had Kamryn together — especially since he would have been mentioned on the show.

And during Nia’s tenure on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, she’s always made it a point to say that Soulja Boy is Kamryn’s father. While she does say that he is not her biological dad, the rapper took his role in Kamryn’s life seriously.

We’ll be the first to say that being a father is much more than having a biological tie to a child. A father is a man who has a consistent and positive presence in a child’s life. From taking care of their emotional, physical, and mental needs to simply being present, a father is a parent that a child should always be able to go to.

Nia says that she suffered a miscarriage while dating Soulja Boy after he was violent with her.

We all know how difficult it is for many women to deal with a miscarriage. And while there are plenty of reasons why a woman can miscarry, the last thing anyone would want is for their partner to be the cause. And unfortunately, Nia has dealt with it.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with YouTuber Tasha K, Nia got candid about her ex-boyfriend Soulja Boy, their relationship, and her past miscarriage. And when Tasha K asked about the rapper kicking her in the stomach, Nia held nothing back.

Article continues below advertisement

“He absolutely knew I was pregnant,” Nia responded. “I was like 15 weeks. I don’t think I had told anybody else that I was pregnant because, truthfully, in my mind I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. And I was in LA so I had some time.”

Tasha K also inquired about how soon Nia suffered a miscarriage after the incident. “I’m not sure what time it was that it happened but I know for sure it was that night, late that night, maybe early morning," she said. “ I remember I had put a towel on the bed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Her disturbing account of what happened has shaken fans to the core. Many people sounded off on Twitter about how important it is to leave abusive relationships at the first sign.

Article continues below advertisement

Other fans also shared how they’re not surprised since Soulja Boy has been very aggressive with her on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Marriage Bootcamp.

The way soulja boy aggressively reacted on love & hip hop & couples bootcamp not shocking to hear Nia Riley say he kicked her in the stomach while she was 15wks pregnant causing her to miscarry He about to lose a few endorsements from that interview 💕 — ✨𝐁𝐊✨ (@BrwnSkinGirly) March 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Who's surprised that Soulja Boy kicked Nia Riley in a her stomach while she was pregnant causing her to miscarry? Not I. I seen them on Celebrity Marriage Boot Camp. He was violent and aggressive toward her then and they weren't even together for real. — Luchiano🤦🏾‍♂️ (@Luchiano404) March 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

And while the accusations are very serious, that’s not all that the rapper is facing. Bossip reports that Soulja Boy is currently in the middle of a legal battle with a former assistant that accused him of holding her hostage, physically abusing her, and raping her on more than one occasion throughout their time working together.

Article continues below advertisement

With that in mind, it’s important for everyone to know that domestic violence is unacceptable. We hope that Nia can eventually move on and heal from the situation.