Soulja Boy Is Releasing His Very Own Gaming Console — Again!

2021 is looking like a big and exciting year for Soulja Boy! In February of 2021, the rap icon's official Instagram account for his gaming business — Soulja Game — made a post with the picture of a console unit featured that they were working on something. The photo was was simply captioned with: " #SouljaGame ."

And on their Twitter account, just a day after that initial Insta post, the company tweeted: "Soulja Game coming soon...." It really seems like this new product might be here any day now with the way they have been recently promoting it. On Instagram, they also showed a video of what is probably the up-and-coming device.

In that one, seconds-long clip we can tell a few things about the console. For instance, it's white and looks very sleek. It also doesn't look very big in size either.