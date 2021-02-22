Rapper Tekashi 69 Flaunts New $1 Million Spinning Chain on Social Media

We can all agree that hip-hop can be synonymous with a lavish lifestyle. And while a small number of rappers prefer to keep their wealth out of the public’s eye, there are some that love to flaunt their major purchases every chance they get. And rapper Tekashi 69 definitely falls under the latter.

While Tekashi 69 (real name: Daniel Hernandez) is known by many as a disgraced rapper, it hasn’t stopped the star from trolling celebrities and flaunting his jewelry for the world to see. And in his quest to prove that he is the “King of New York,” he's debuted the newest piece to his growing jewelry collection on Instagram: a spinning chain.

What does Tekashi 69’s new spinning chain entail?

There’s no denying that the “Trollz” rapper takes pride in ruffling a lot of feathers. And many times, he’s often in a beef with a fellow rapper. From Meek Mill to Casanova, his enemy list is quite extensive. Aside from the drama, he always makes it a point to make his presence known via his jewelry. And it has become a huge part of his image.

On Feb 21, 2021, the rapper took to Instagram to show off his new spinning chain in a video. He captioned the post, “1,000,000 DOLLARS ON A CHAIN,” with money bag emojis. “BEST CHAIN IN THE F------G GAME. MY CHAIN COST MORE THAN YOUR WHOLE CHAIN PIECE AND WATCH. LMAOOOOOOO YOU KNOW WHO RUN THE CITY. KING OF NEW YORK,” with several red exclamation points.

While the design may be a bit gaudy for many people’s taste, we can’t help but notice how bedazzled the chain is. And of course, the rapper didn't hesitate to share the special details of his new piece. “And for you rappers that put your dead friends on the back of your chain, I put beignets on the back of my chain... double-sided,” he brags.

The rest of the chain features an iced-out circle spinner with a colorful sunflower in the middle. The flower has large, colorful teeth at its center. The chain also features a bedazzled 69 symbol above the blinged-out flower and appears to be pretty heavy in weight.

The rapper always goes big in the jewelry department, so his new ice comes as no surprise to fans. Of course, some fans shared their support while others believe this is nothing more than a way for him to get more attention. One fan commented, ”Ayye, IDC what he talking about but the chain is hard.” Another fan said, “We all know you doing payments on that.”