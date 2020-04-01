Will Tekashi 6ix9ine Be Put in Witness Protection After Being Released From Jail?

Popular rapper and former online troll Tekashi 69 (who's real name is Daniel Hernandez) is currently serving his two-year sentence after being charged with multiple federal racketeering charges. His current sentence is a massive reduction from the potential time he faced — between 37 years and life in prison — due to his decision to testify against a gang he was involved with before being arrested.

But is 6ix9ine now in witness protection after being labeled a "snitch" by his former gang members?