Will Tekashi 6ix9ine Be Put in Witness Protection After Being Released From Jail?By Sara Belcher
Popular rapper and former online troll Tekashi 69 (who's real name is Daniel Hernandez) is currently serving his two-year sentence after being charged with multiple federal racketeering charges. His current sentence is a massive reduction from the potential time he faced — between 37 years and life in prison — due to his decision to testify against a gang he was involved with before being arrested.
But is 6ix9ine now in witness protection after being labeled a "snitch" by his former gang members?
Hernandez testified in court against many of his former gang members.
In 2018, Hernandez was arrested along with five others on violent charges relating to the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. In return for a potentially shorter sentence, he agreed to cooperate with authorities, revealing intimate information about the gang's inner workings.
In his multi-day trial, Hernandez revealed information about the gang, including that some of his fellow rappers were involved in the group, specifically Jim Jones and Cardi B.
Hernandez also testified against both Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, two of his former confidents who were arrested with him.
His extensive cooperation with law enforcement labeled him a "snitch" among the rap and hip hop community, with many notable artists denouncing the former troll. Rappers like Snoop Dogg, Future, and Meek Mill contributed to his downfall in the community, leaving him little room to return to his music after being released from prison.
Will Hernandez be put into witness protection when he's released?
Right now, Hernandez is serving the last few months of his sentence, though it's possible he'll be released very soon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that poses a great threat to the prison community, Hernandez's legal team is making the argument that, due to his struggles with asthma, he is at high risk if he contracts the virus. According to Complex, they are suggesting he serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest, though his potential to be a target upon being released proves risky for the former rapper.
Since his testimony, Hernandez has been targeted by his former gang for revealing so much information about them.
“I knew I was going to become a target,” he said in court, The New York Times reported. “I knew they were going to try and hurt me.”
But whether or not he would be granted witness protection is currently unclear. Due to his multiple face tattoos, the process of concealing his identity would involve major cosmetic adjustments, and due to his clear desire to continuously be in the public eye, the outlet reported in 2019 it would be unlikely for the United States Marshals Service to protect him.
Though, Insider reported that there were other ways to successfully hide him from his former gang members without removing his labeling face and neck tattoos, though it would be more difficult.
"Tattoos are an issue. Even with a makeover and even with altering his appearance, it's difficult if he's all tattooed up like that," Lenny DePaul, a retired chief inspector and commander of the Marshals Service told the outlet. "There's only so much you can do, besides completely go off the grid and go dark somewhere. And then your whole life changes at that point. It's a life-altering circumstance you're in."
Right now, it doesn't look like Hernandez would be protected upon release, though considering he may be out sooner than originally expected, a decision will likely have to be agreed upon soon.
