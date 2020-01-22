We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Couldn't Care Less That He's Locked Up

It’s been one month since rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, a violent gang based in New York City. He previously faced 47 years behind bars before agreeing to testify against several of the gang's most prominent members.

Given that he already served 13 months while awaiting trial, the 23-year-old is likely to be released by the end of 2020 — and his baby mama isn’t happy about it.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama?

When the songwriter (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) was 16 years old, he welcomed a daughter named Saraiyah with then-girlfriend Sara Molina. The duo’s relationship reportedly soured in November 2018 following an argument in which Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly hit the 23-year-old in the face after she accused him of cheating.