Source: Getty Images/Instagram

What's the Deal With Future and His Rumored Baby Mama, Eliza Seraphin? An Explanation of Their Past Drama

By

For years, Future has been swimming in scandals, from getting sued by two of his exes to avoiding paternity tests. And now, it looks like the rapper and producer has to deal with yet another wave of baby mama drama.

Future is now suing the alleged mother of his baby, Eliza Seraphin (also known as Eliza Reign), for defamation and invasion of privacy. The news comes after the release of Eliza's tell-all interview about their past relationship, which didn't end on a good note. But how did it get to this point? Let's start from the beginning.