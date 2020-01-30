Ciara and Russell Wilson Have a New Baby on the Way

Ciara announced that she is expecting baby No. 3. via an adorable Instagram snap capturing her gorgeous baby bump. Shot at the Turks and Caicos Islands, the photo shows the "Goodies" singer sunning her growing belly at a serene beach.

The Texas-born, Washington-based chanteuse gave birth to her first child, Future Zahir Wilburn, in 2014. She also has a 3-year-old girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, with husband, Russell Wilson. Fans want to know: when is Ciara's due date?