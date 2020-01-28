We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Paramount Pictures / Reddit

Pregnant Woman's Husband and Father-in-Law Are Convinced She Will Die in Childbirth

By

A ton of arguments arise between husbands and wives during pregnancy, and most of them have to do with the husband not understanding that his wife is basically performing an extreme sport all day every day. But this story is different, weirder, more disturbing. This "Am I the A-hole?" post feels like the beginning of a horror movie. Let's get into it. 

A woman whose handle is morbidmommy11 explains that she and her husband are expecting their first child. She knew this would be a sensitive experience for her husband since his own mother died while giving birth to him. But they consulted a marriage counselor at the beginning, and he claims he's been seeing his own therapist twice a month since then. 