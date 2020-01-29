We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
WWE's Bella Twins Are Both Pregnant Right Now... When Are They Due?

Not one — but two — major congratulations are in order for 36-year-old World Wrestling Entertainment stars, Nikki and Brie Bella. Both twins announced that they are both expecting children with their respective partners, and although they reportedly didn't plan dual pregnancies, they both decided to announce the news today. Is it a little weird? Certainly. 

Despite the odd chances, we're thrilled nonetheless. At the end of the day, however, we have a few burning questions: When are Nikki and Brie's due dates? Will they go into labor within the same week? Here is everything we know regarding the Bella twins' pregnancies.