The Bella Twins Retired From the WWE Due to Nikki's Brain Cyst

The Bella Twins made their debut in the WWE on Sept. 14 of 2007 and for years, they were some of the most popular Divas in the business. Brie and Nikki Bella dominated storylines and helped take the women's division in the popular pro-wrestling organization to new heights. In addition to being athletic forces to be reckoned with in the ring, they were also pretty darn good on the mic too. So why did the Bella Twins leave the WWE?

What really made the duo compelling was that their popularity didn't end with pro-wrestling audiences either: they soon became household names and media darlings. Appearances on various talk shows, outlets, heck, they were a huge reason why the Total Divas show even began filming and were featured heavily in the promotional materials for the series. In fact, many believe the new Diva-centric program is an evolved idea of Total Bellas reality TV, and those people would be right.

Source: WWE

As if their names weren't big enough, the two started getting even more publicity due to their relationships with fellow WWE standouts. Nikki dated John Cena for a spell and gifted the world with this wonderful clip of John reluctantly admitting he bought 55 suits at once. Brie began going hot and heavy with Mr. "YES YES YES" himself Daniel Bryan and the two are now married and have a beautiful child together.

Why did the Bella Twins retire from the WWE? The two appeared recently on The Tonight Show, where they revealed that after they were recovering from their injuries, they planned on going back into the organization to grab the Tag Team titles again and be involved in another incredible storyline. However, things didn't pan out that way. While Brie was more inclined to give up the boots and rope burns for life as a new mama, Nikki didn't really have a "choice."

She told Jimmy Fallon, "For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles. I’ve always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been OK. I feel like I needed to get a check up before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. They were like, ‘You’re done, no more,’ so I didn’t get a choice, which sucks."

Source: WWE

So while there were a lot of contributing factors that played into their retirement, like persistent injuries, and Brie's foray into motherhood, it's Nikki's brain cyst that really sealed the deal. And while they're both popular stars on their own, a lot of their act centers on the fact that they're twins and a tag team, so them calling it quits at the same time, as sad as it is for them, makes sense.

As for her brain cyst, while it prohibits her from competing in the WWE, it thankfully isn't malignant, "They found a cyst on my brain, which thank god, it’s benign... It’s super scary, it’s something you’re never gonna hear but I’m so grateful. I’m grateful for my health, I’m grateful it’s benign. It’s something that you have to watch out for the rest of your life because you never know how it can change, but I’m definitely grateful because people go through it worse."

Source: WWE

Belle Radici wine: So what are the twins up to now that they aren't clotheslining people for a living? They took their passion for wine to the big leagues and have their own brand of fermented grape juice. People involved in professional pugilism are getting into the booze business a lot, like Conor McGregor and his Proper 12 Whiskey. Unlike the Irishman's spirits, however, Bella and Nikki's grown-up beverage has been garnering great reviews.

If you're interested in trying it out, the stuff seems to be easiest to get in California, but just remember, it ain't exactly cheap: I found some of it for sale on Total Wine and it goes for $50 for a 750ml bottle. Everything can't be as aggressively priced as two buck chuck, I guess.

Source: WWE