Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Sparks Torrent of Hilarious Memes By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 2 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Just a year after announcing he would be saying goodbye to football (only to reverse the decision weeks later), Tom Brady has officially retired — "for good." The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared the news in an emotional video posted on social media, saying, "I'll get to the point right away — I'm retiring ... for good."

While many NFL players and fans have rushed to congratulate him for his accomplishments in the game, others are a bit more skeptical — will it last? Or will it be a repeat of last year? Based on this uncertainty, hundreds of memes flooded social media about Tom Brady's second retirement. Stick around for some of our favorites!

"Wtf, is that Tom Brady?!"

Imagine randomly walking your dog on the beach and Tom Brady is retiring over by the dunes. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) February 1, 2023

We were all thinking about this, right? It would be on our minds the entire morning, and then when we learn we caught Tom Brady recording his second retirement announcement, we'd realize we witnessed history.

We're not falling for this again, Tom.

Twitter seeing Tom Brady announce his retirement pic.twitter.com/tb65oRa2pn — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) February 1, 2023

OK, this better be it, Tom, because fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Sounds like the Raiders need to make a call ...

Raiders seeing Tom Brady announced his retirement pic.twitter.com/gFMtEZZBEp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 1, 2023

The Raiders kicked Derek Carr to the curb in hopes of landing Tom Brady, and now they're in shambles. Honestly, it would be hilarious if Derek ended up as the starting QB for the Bucs.

Bill hasn't been to the Super Bowl since Tom left!

Bill Belichick this morning pic.twitter.com/M3t3gTzlwc — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 1, 2023

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick must be over the moon to hear Tom Brady is retiring ... NOT! The two have a great relationship, so much so that Bill even addressed Tom's retirement in a statement: "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. ... I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

This is a rare W for the Patriots.

The Patriots recycling their Tom Brady tribute is just spectacular pic.twitter.com/lDMNFXmOZV — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) February 1, 2023

Why bother producing an all-new tribute when the first one was already great?! Maybe the Patriots can keep reusing it if Tom continues to retire and unretire from the NFL.

Above all else, Tom Brady is an actor.

Tom Brady, known for his cameos in 'Entourage', 'Ted 2', and the upcoming film ‘80 For Brady’, has officially announced his retirement from football. pic.twitter.com/V6eRHtTEkP — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) February 1, 2023

Give him all of the acting awards.

"I'm not leaving. I'm not f--king leaving!"

Tom Brady today: “I’m retiring, this time for good.”



Tom Brady in August, when the 49ers have 0 healthy QBs on their roster: pic.twitter.com/ORE20PvaVW — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 1, 2023

Oh no, Jimmy G is getting flashbacks to being Tom's backup QB ...

"The mission, the nightmares ... they're finally over."

The rest of the NFC South hearing about Tom Brady’s retirement:pic.twitter.com/BDipxi3jYO — Tatum4MVP (10-8-1) (36-15) (@danteadams01) February 1, 2023

It's going to be a battle for the ages in the NFC South, and the Bucs will be at the bottom of the ranking next season.

When the 49ers come calling:

Brady in about a month pic.twitter.com/MnskM1kWYa — 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@MeltonSZN) February 1, 2023

Are we sure Tom Brady can truly give up football? It seems very ... unlikely.

He gave up Gisele only to lose to the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Tom Brady coming home to no football and no Gisele pic.twitter.com/w8xZrXWxgi — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 1, 2023

Tom had no problem saying goodbye to his wife and kids, but losing to the Cowboys was too much to bear.

That ship has sailed, sadly.

Tom Brady running back to Gisele after his retirement pic.twitter.com/4RTIH31aqt — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) February 1, 2023

Maybe Tom and Gisele will work out their issues ... or not.

When in doubt, FOOTBALL!

tom brady exactly one month from now after his plan to get gisele back doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/OelCAwpscK — kam 🤍 (@KamKizar) February 1, 2023

He may not win Gisele back, but Tom will always have football!

"For me, the choice to lead an ordinary life is no longer an option."

Tom Brady in 2 weeks when he sees the price of eggs pic.twitter.com/nBFxWZo1eR — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 1, 2023

If Tom Brady has to go back to playing in the NFL to keep up with all the high prices, we're all doomed.

The only thing the Cowboys accomplished in the 2022 NFL season.

New banner at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/pPVstJCEIe — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 2, 2023