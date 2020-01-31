We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jimmy-garoppolo-1580241719192.PNG
Source: Instagram

Who Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Girlfriend? Inside the San Francisco 49ers Quarterback's Dating Life

By

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't just the star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers (one of the teams heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2), he's also really, really handsome. That said, it's not much of a surprise that fans are curious to know about the hunky professional athlete's personal life. Specifically, people are curious if Jimmy has a girlfriend! That said, we dug into his current love life and dating history. 

Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend?

It's hard to tell from Jimmy's Instagram whether or not he has a girlfriend since all it is football and family photos. If he does, the 28-year-old is very good at keeping it super private and doesn't mind keeping his fans guessing. Also, a relationship certainly is not distracting him, as his team, the San Francisco 49ers had quite the memorable 2019 season and is heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. 