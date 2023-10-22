Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Who Is Justin Herbert Dating? Here's What We Know About the NFL Player's Love Life The NFL player has been a tremendous quarterback for the L.A. Chargers since 2020. But who is the mystery woman he's rumored to be dating? By Emma Saletta Oct. 22 2023, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorbisciotti

The Gist: Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the L.A. Chargers at the 2020 NFL draft.

Justin signed a five-year extension worth $262.5 million for the Charges on July 25, 2023.

The footballer has kept his love life under wraps from the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Herbert was the sixth pick during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after graduating from the University of Oregon. Now, he's the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback — with an extremely private dating life.

The footballer's social media is covered in photos of him playing in games or practices, as well as promoting various events. In fact, as of this publication, the only female featured in Justin's Instagram is his mother, Holly. The athlete is either single, or very good at hiding his relationship. Indeed, it's been hinted that Justin is just stellar at making sure no one know he's dating an NFL reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Justin Hebert allegedly dating?

According to The U.S. Sun, Justin and NFL anchor and reporter Taylor Bisciotti have been seen together multiple times since 2021. However, there are no photos of the two of them on any of their social media accounts. Taylor also appears to be dedicated to the NFL and her career, with her social media being dominated by videos and photos of her with other football players.

Justin and Taylor, both associated with the NFL, tend to have busy schedules. Justin's schedule is full of practices and games, while Taylor is busy covering them. It does help that the two of them are both based in California, though. Interestingly enough, Taylor's Instagram clips featuring her and other NFL officials and players — but do not include Justin.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the rumors began flooding in, people have been making comments on her Instagram post from Oct. 19, 2023 related to Justin. One user referred to her as "Herbies girl," while another said, "Justin got that dawg in him." Other Instagram commenters have added memes and gifs of Justin in his Chargers uniform.

Here's what we know about Taylor Bisciotti, the woman Justin Herbert is rumored to be dating.

Taylor's college education went in a different direction than Justin's. He was a general science major at the University of Oregon. She graduated in 2015 with a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia, and freelanced at the SEC Network, Sporting News, and Bleacher Report before landing her role at the NFL Network in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

When she's not on the sidelines, you can hear her and CBS Sports' producer Sam Betesh in their weekly podcast, Let's Catch Up: An NFL Podcast with Taylor Bisciotti and Sam Betesh. Taylor is also an influencer who's posted videos promoting companies and recipes, and is available on Cameo to share personal messages for only $10.