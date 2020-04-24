CeeDee Lamb's Girlfriend Goes Viral After Snatching His Phone in Draft Video

Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb is already making headlines... and it's not just for his game play. The NFL wide receiver went 17th overall in the 2020 Draft, and cameras were there to capture the moment that he got the call. You know, the call to ball.

But, while he was speaking with the NFC East team on the phone, his girlfriend was caught grabbing his cell phone, which CeeDee snatched right back. Oh, snap!

Individuals on social media were quick to assume that the rookie's girlfriend Crymson Rose was trying to look through his phone.

However, Crymson was quick to reject the rumors that she was snooping through her BF's cell.