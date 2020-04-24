Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's Brother Passed Away at Age 31

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's Brother Passed Away at Age 31By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Sadly, NFL star Dak Prescott's older brother Jace Prescott passed away on Thursday, April 23.
The Dallas Cowboys organization released a statement voicing their support for their grieving quarterback. “It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys stated. “The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”
How did Dak Prescott's brother die?
Team owner Jerry Jones released a statement, giving his condolences to the franchise star: “We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother." Adding, “We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with.”
At this time, it has not yet been revealed how the 31-year-old died.
Unfortunately, this is not the only family loss the quarterback has dealt with recently. In 2013, Dak's mother Peggy Prescott lost her battle with colon cancer.
“My brothers have always been champions,” the AGE said (via TMZ). “Them along with my mom ... So now, not having my mom and just having them two, they mean even more.”
He continued, “Family is everything. It's what keeps me grounded when everything else is changing around me; I know that's one thing that's always consistent and certain. I'm thankful for them.”
Dak and his two brothers, Jace and Tad, were seemingly very close. Last year, the trio appeared in a Campbell's Chunky Soup commercial.
Though he did not play professionally, Jace played college football at Northwestern State in LA. The offensive lineman started 11 games in his last season in 2010.
Our hearts go out to Dak's family and friends during this difficult time.
Fans send their condolences to Dak and his family after his brother's passing.
After news broke about the passing of the football star's older brother, fans rallied behind the Cowboy to send their condolences.
"Just heard the news about Dak Prescott’s brother passing away. If it is true, prayers to him and his family. God bless them all. Rest in paradise!" tweeted one fan.
"My sympathies to @dak on the death of his older brother, Jace. I recall Dak talking about the close bond he shared with his brothers when doing [a] feature about Dak’s tattoos. Each brother had the initials of the other two tattooed on their arms," tweeted ESPN reporter Ed Werder.
Another individual wrote, "I want to say a pray for @dak and His family. I know this is going to be a difficult time for them. I know it was difficult for me when I lost my brother. Just sending good vibes and condolences for their lost."
A Cowboys fan sympathized with the player, writing, "Prayers up for you and your family bruh! I lost a brother too, a few years back. I understand your pain and confusion. I AM PRAYING FOR YOUR HEALING AND UNDERSTANDING. ALSO ASKING GOD TO GIVE YOU PEACE AND COMFORT DURING THIS TROUBLING TIME."