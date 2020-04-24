Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's Brother Passed Away at Age 31

The Dallas Cowboys organization released a statement voicing their support for their grieving quarterback. “It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys stated. “The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

How did Dak Prescott's brother die?

Team owner Jerry Jones released a statement, giving his condolences to the franchise star: “We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother." Adding, “We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with.” At this time, it has not yet been revealed how the 31-year-old died.

Source: Getty

Unfortunately, this is not the only family loss the quarterback has dealt with recently. In 2013, Dak's mother Peggy Prescott lost her battle with colon cancer. “My brothers have always been champions,” the AGE said (via TMZ). “Them along with my mom ... So now, not having my mom and just having them two, they mean even more.”

He continued, “Family is everything. It's what keeps me grounded when everything else is changing around me; I know that's one thing that's always consistent and certain. I'm thankful for them.” Dak and his two brothers, Jace and Tad, were seemingly very close. Last year, the trio appeared in a Campbell's Chunky Soup commercial.

Source: Instagram